Ananya Panday to become Vijay Deverakonda's leading lady in his first Hindi film?

Telugu actor Vikay Deverakonda, best known for films such as "Arjun Reddy" and "Dear Comrade" is these days shooting for his first pan Hindi film. The untitled project directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced jointly by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta went on the floors in Mumbai last month. The film which happens to be a mixed martial arts-heavy action film which will also release in all the South languages. Talking about the leading lady, there were previous reports that either Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday could be seen opposite the actor in the film. Well, now it seems that the Student Of The Year 2 actress has bagged the crucial role.

A report in Mumbai Mirror states that Ananya is the one who will be seen working with Vijay in the film. A closed source informed the portal about the fact that the makers were keen on getting a young actress on board. The source further said, "Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April." However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

If the report turns out to be true, then it will become Ananya's third collaboration with KJo after SOTY 2 and her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Deverakonda underwent rigorous training and flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms.

Day 1 - setting up the fireworks 🔥🔥 https://t.co/akIso1UcAP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

Apart from Vijay and Ananya, actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are also part of the cast. The film, presented by Dharma, billed as an actioner will be jointly produced by Jagannadh, Johar, Mehta and Charmme Kaur.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and will begin working on Shakun’s film by the month-end.

