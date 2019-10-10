Ananya Panday talks about playing an older character in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Pandey talks about preparing for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday announced her entry in Bollywood with a bang. Ananya who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Dharma's Student of The Year 2, had signed her second film even before her debut film's release. The actor, who is currently shooting for the remake of Sanjeev Kumar's classic Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be seen with actor Karik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

The actor will be seen portraying a much older character than her real-life age, talking about her preparations for the film Ananya said, "There are a lot of pauses, reactions and there are a lot of scenes in the films where I am not even talking. I am just reacting to what other people and other characters are saying so that was more or less my prep for Pati Patni Aur Woh, working on moments more than just lines.” She will be seen playing the role which was portrayed by Ranjeeta in the original film.

She also spoke about the preparation she did for her debut film, “So I think he worked a lot more on just making me very uninhibited, opening me up, being loud and outspoken because that's what my character was. That was mainly my prep for SOTY 2 more than lines,” she adds. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is set to release on December 6

Ananya is also bagged her third film, She will be seen opposite Ishaan Khattar in director Maqbool Khan’s ‘Kaali Peeli’ which is scheduled to release next year. Ananya also shared a picture with Ishaan Khattar, announcing the film.