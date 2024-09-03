Ananya Panday shares emotional post on her pet dog Fudge's demise | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday shares emotional post on her pet dog's demise

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey is in deep sorrow. Her very dear pet dog has said goodbye to the world. The actor has shared a social media post and informed the fans about the death of her pet dog. Ananya revealed that the pet dog had been living with her for the last 16 years. In this post, the actor has also shared some unseen childhood photos of herself.

Ananya Panday's post

Ananya Pandey has shared a post from her official Instagram account. In this, she has told that her pet dog Fudge is no longer in this world. The actress has written, 'Goodbye Fudge, I love you fighter. 16 years of life was full of happiness with you. I will miss you every day.' Ananya said that Fudge came to her house in the year 2008. It is known that Ananya Pandey has also talked about her pet dogs Fudge and Astro in many of her interviews.

Watch the post here:

Users console Ananya

The actress has also shared some old pictures of Fudge. Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey has reacted to her post and posted heart emojis. Seeing Ananya's love for the pet dog, users are praising her and calling her sensitive. One user wrote, 'Seeing so much love for the speechless, respect for you has awakened'. Another user wrote, 'The departure of a pet is very painful'.

Ananya made her debut with this film

Ananya Pandey is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. Ananya started her career in the year 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2. She has appeared in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Khaali Peeli, Garraiyaan and Liger. Ananya is a popular star kid. She has a strong fan following on social media. She will next be seen in Prime Video's web series 'Call Me Bay'.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to Vin Diesel, here's how celebs reacted to Deepika Padukone's maternity photoshoot