Ananya Panday reveals how she tackled social media hate and trolling

Ananya Panday, who is currently being praised for her latest project Call Me Bae, has been at the centre of the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Not only this, she has time and again also been trolled on social media for her statements. Now, the actress has finally opened up on the trolling and hate and also revealed her struggles of dealing with it. In a recent interview on We The Women show, hosted by Barkha Dutt, Ananya revealed that she took therapy sessions due to massive trolling.

What did Ananya say?

''I have done therapy in the past, I am not as regular now. I could not articulate my emotions. I used to just feel very, very down. The thing, I sometimes feel with mental health and social media, is that you may read something in the moment and you may not realise that it is affecting you, because you think 'I am fine right now, I am having a good day, I am in the car, I am busy'. I will read a comment and I will ignore it. But weeks later, it could still be there in your subconscious somewhere and things that like really pile up. With therapy, I was just able to consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts a little better,'' she said.

Ananya says how smallest voices can be amplified across the world

Speaking further about dealing with such trolling, Ananya added, ''Honestly, a lot has been said about me, so I can't really choose one moment... sometimes when I can't control a narrative that makes me upset. For instance, when I started out, in my first year (in films), someone made a fake account on Instagram, and they started writing they were in school with me and said I lied about my education and getting into college. First, I was like, 'No one is going to believe that'. But people did believe it... somedays, I definitely don't want to be on social media... when I was in school, I had been called everything from hunchback to flat chest to chicken leg and hairy. But we were in a bubble, and now, because of social media, the smallest of voices can be amplified across the world, and this is definitely a scary time.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next feature in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Chand Mera Dil, Darbadar, and Run For Young.

