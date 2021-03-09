Ananya Panday opens up on being body shamed, says people called me 'flat screen'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. She made a power-packed debut and her stardom has only been reaching new heights with subsequent releases namely, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Just three films old, Ananya comes across as the confident diva with high aspirations, however, behind the curtains she has been a woman who was subjected to body-shaming which took a toll on her confidence.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about being trolled and slim shamed. Ananya says that there are days when she's hurt about people trolling her personality and calling names, but she understands one has to have thick skin. Opening up about the same she said, "People used say I look like a boy, flat screen. At that time it did hurt because those are the years where you are forming your self confidence. You are learning to love yourself and someone else is pulling you down then you really start doubting yourself. Now, slowly I am reaching a point where I am focusing on accepting myself. If that is sorted and that is my foundation then nothing can hurt me since I am at peace with myself and I love myself. I am not saying it has happened. It is an ongoing process but I feel this realisation is more important than what anyone else says.”

Ananya Panday has been subjected to cyberbullying on multiple occasions. Earlier, speaking to IANS, the actress' mother, Bhavna Pandey, who was recently seen in the web show, "The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives", said that initially, she would get upset reading comments about her daughter adding that Ananya has acquired her positive streak from her father, actor Chunky Panday.

"I think with Ananya she has taken that from her father. She is a very happy and positive person and she doesn't take things to her heart too much. She doesn't go into a low because of something has been said about her. So, the atmosphere is generally very happy and nice," Bhavna said.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT-released film "Khaali Peeli". Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and "Fighter" co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.