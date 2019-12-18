Ananya Panday on comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: Good to have that competitive spirit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday speaks about comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday has hit the ball out of the park with her recent performance in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress has won many hearts with the character of Tapasya in the film and has been garnering much appraises. The film has also shone bright on the box office. With just two films in her kitty, Ananya has already carved a niche for herself in Bollywood just like other new actress Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. While they are all brilliant in their own skin, they are often pitted against each other. Reacting on the same, Ananya said that a healthy competition is always good.

Talking about how she feels about constantly being compared to Sara and Janhvi, Ananya told an entertainment portal, "I wouldn’t say there is a rivalry, but it’s always good to have that competitive spirit. Whenever Sara, Janhvi and I meet each other, it’s extremely normal. Sara was in school with me and I have known Janhvi my entire life. We all are friends and working in the industry together. Everyone is doing so well in their respective spaces and there is work for everyone. I think it’s good to have that competitive spirit in general."

Ananya has always found the comparisons unnecessary but also took them in goof spirit. She has always maintained that healthy competition sets a benchmark for her to work even more hard. Infact, not just Sara or Janhvi, the actress also called her Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria to be a competition but feels secure about her own place in the industry.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Just another remake with Kartik Aaryan doing his thing

Even before making jher debut in SOTY 2, Ananya Panday had bagged her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film has already hit the theaters and earned big numbers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#PatiPatniAurWoh inches closer to ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr, Mon 1.91 cr. Total: ₹ 71.33 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Musassar Azis, the film is an official remake of 1978 film with the same name. It also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and is a modern take on relationships.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page