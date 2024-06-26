Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite goes viral, consists of silver temple, idols | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite is all about its grandeur

A lot of hype has been created about this grand celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union. This is the reason why two pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika Merchant were in the news before their marriage. Now soon the wedding of Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is going to take place. Amidst the wedding preparations, the Ambani family is also distributing wedding cards. The family members themselves are going to give cards to the VVIP guests. Along with this, the first glimpse of the card has also come out, which shows that the wedding invitation of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is very special.

A glimpse of the card revealed

The wedding invitation is a special box decorated with lights and a red colour decorative. This invitation card, meticulously crafted in the shape of a red cupboard, shows a magnificent silver temple adorned with Lord Ganapati, Radha-Krishna and Goddess Durga. Made of real silver and fine carvings, this invitation card also includes a silver box along with the invitation card. It is truly a masterpiece of grandeur and tradition. Many more small cards are also attached to this card, which has the initials of Anant and Radhika and many gifts are also kept along with it.

See the video here:

Anant-Radhika's wedding will happen on this day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, 2024. Both will get married at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai itself and eminent people from the country and abroad will witness the marriage of both. Like the pre-wedding functions, the wedding rituals will also be done in grand style. Recently, Mukesh Ambani had gone to give the wedding card to CM Eknath Shinde, while Nita Ambani had also gone to Varanasi to offer the card to Kashi Vishwanath. Anant Ambani was also spotted at Ajay Devgan and Kajol's house, where he had gone to give the wedding card. In such a situation, it is clear that the cards are being distributed with great enthusiasm amidst the final stage of wedding preparations.

