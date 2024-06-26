Kalki 2898 AD's team reveals that IMAX 3D booking is NOT cancelled, booking will open soon

Follow us on Image Source : KALKI 2898 AD''S X 'Kalki 2898 AD' will release this Thursday

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan's starrer mytho science-fiction drama film Kalki 2898 AD is releasing tomorrow i.e. on June 27th. There is a tremendous buzz on social media about the film. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie for a year. Recently, the advance booking of the film has also started. It is being said that the film can cross the Rs 100 crore mark on the first day worldwide as per the advance booking. Meanwhile, rumours took over social media that the IMAX shows of Kalki 2898 AD were being cancelled in different parts of the country, which can have a direct impact on the earnings of Kalki.

Have IMAX 3D shows been cancelled?

On June 27, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film Kalki 2898 AD is going to be released in theatres across the country. In such a situation, tweets are going viral on social media in which it is being claimed that the IMAX 3D shows of the film have been cancelled. In such a situation, now reacting to these rumours, sources have talked to E Times that it's all false. "All these rumours are false. 3D printer calibration works differently and takes time. Booking for 3D shows will definitely be available in some time," said the source.

About the film

Let us tell you, Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas will be seen in the role of Bhairava. The film will be screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, actors like Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati will be seen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John' will now release on Christmas | Deets Inside