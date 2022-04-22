Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal losing their baby in surrogacy: 'It still breaks heart'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA_RAO_INSTA RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao married in 2016 and their baby Veer was born in 2020

Highlights Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy in 2020

Amrita and Anmol share that they tried various ways to get pregnant since 2016

Anmol said that they also lost a baby in surrogacy

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol became parents to their son Veer in 2020. The couple keeps sharing adorable family moments on social media from time to time and people love to see their happy family together in sweet social media images and videos. In the latest clip on YouTube channel, which is part of the series Couple of Things, they open up about their struggles with getting pregnant. They also share that they lost their baby in surrogacy after a few days of being informed by the doctor that the fetus has a heartbeat.

Read: Jersey to Padmaavat & Udta Punjab, how Shahid Kapoor transformed for his characters in last 10 years

The couple shared that their pregnancy journey began in 2016. They tried methods like surrogacy, IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda to conceive. Amrita and RJ Anmol also revealed that they lost a baby in the early days when they opted for surrogacy.

Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu's FIRST LOOK motion poster unveiled; to leave you stuck with 'Aami Je Tomar'

The Vivah actress said that for three years they had been going to the clinic for advice on conceiving. They were first asked to go for Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), but it didn’t bear any results. Then they decided to go ahead with surrogacy.

Anmol said he got a call from the doctor, who said that the surrogate mother was pregnant and "the baby has a heartbeat." But after a few days, the couple was informed that they lost the baby. Anmol emotionally said in the video, “It still breaks my heart.” Amrita consoled him at this point and added, “Aspiring parents, I don’t think you need to be so emotional. This is not in our hands.”

The couple's confession about their pregnancy struggles is getting a lot of love and support from the fans on social media.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016.