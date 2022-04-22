Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu's FIRST LOOK motion poster unveiled; to leave you stuck with 'Aami Je Tomar' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TABU Tabu's FIRST LOOK from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 out

Bollywood actress Tabu on Friday treated her fans and followers with her first look from the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Taking to Instagram she shared a motion poster in which she has a petrified expression on her face. Soon the focus shifts to the mirror in her background which has the reflection of a ghostly figure with open hair. But what is going to stay back with you is the song iconic song 'Aami Je Tomar' which can be heard playing in the backdrop.

"A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between...," Tabu captioned the post.

Take a look:

The post garnered a lot of comments and likes from the social media users. Reacting to Tabu's look, actor Sikander Kher commented, "As always looking forward to your work." "Woah!!! What a look," a netizen commented.

A day ago, the makers dropped Kiara Advani's first look from the film, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Reet. Introducing her character as Reet, she captioned the post, "Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She's not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

Last week, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and posted the film's teaser, introducing fans to his character 'Rooh Baba' as he asked Manjulika to beware. "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika !!" he wrote in the caption.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. Actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the new version. The horror comedy-drama will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19.

-with ANI inputs