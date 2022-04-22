Jersey to Padmaavat & Udta Punjab, how Shahid Kapoor transformed for his characters in last 10 years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shahid Kapoor films' posters

Starting off as a background dancer for films like Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999), Shahid Kapoor gradually made his way to big feature films through music videos and ad films. He has indeed come a come way impressing the audiences and the critics with his versatility, range and intensity. Recently while promoting Jersey, father-son duo Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor were seen talking about each other. On one occasion, Kapur said that he's proud of his son's career path. He shared that when Shahid made his debut he was looked at as a charming good looking man, but over the years, especially with his recent films, he has made a name for himself as a good actor. Many would second the veteran actor's statement and nod with affirmation. In 2003 when Shahid made his acting debut, he was the 'chocolatey, romantic boy' every girl would want to date. It continued for a decade with movies like Chup Chup Ke (2006), Vivah (2006) and Jab We Met (2007) among others.

A change in perception began and things started to make a shift when Shahid chose Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey (2009). It was a role and an avatar that he hadn't opted for before. From there on, each of his films was different from the other. In the last decade, there was a potboiler comedy like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013), crime film Udta Punjab (2016) where he doubled up as a lisper and a stutter and eccentric dramas like Haider (2014) and Padmaavat (2018) where he played a troubled Kashmiri boy and a Rajput prince, respectively. They may or may not have worked at the ticket window but there're no doubts that he experimented with genres.

His last film Kabir Singh was much talked about for various reasons and enjoyed unprecedented success at the box office. Now, the actor is trying to make a mark with Jersey -- a film that tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son. In addition to Shahid, the film, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Mrunal Thakur.

As Jersey hits theaters, here's looking at Shahid Kapoor's transformation for his roles in the last 10 years through his movie posters.

Teri Meri Kahaani

Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHIDGERMANYFC Teri Meri Kahaani poster

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Image Source : TWITTER/TIPSOFFICIAL Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Poster

R... Rajkumar

Image Source : TWITTER/RRTHEFILM R... Rajkumar Poster

R... Rajkumar

Image Source : TWITTER/NITIN_RIVALDO Still from Haider

Shaandaar

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJIVSHAHID Shaandaar poster

Udta Punjab

Image Source : TWITTER/WORSHIPS_SHAHID Udta Punjab poster

Rangoon

Image Source : TWITTER/RANGOONFC Rangoon poster

Padmaavat

Image Source : TWITTER/9XMHAQSE Padmaavat poster

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Image Source : TWITTER/YUPPTV Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Kabir Singh

Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHID_ONLINE Kabir Singh Poster

Jersey

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Jersey poster

Will Shahid Kapoor manage to impress fans with Jersey? Only time will tell!