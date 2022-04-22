Friday, April 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Delhi govt makes masks mandatory in public places with immediate effect, imposes Rs 500 for violation of norm: Official order
  • The UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week: British PM Boris Johnson, in Delhi
  • UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week: British PM Boris Johnson
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Jersey to Padmaavat & Udta Punjab, how Shahid Kapoor transformed for his characters in last 10 years

Jersey to Padmaavat & Udta Punjab, how Shahid Kapoor transformed for his characters in last 10 years

In the last decade, Shahid Kapoor gave a potboiler comedy like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, crime film Udta Punjab and eccentric dramas like Haider and Padmaavat. His last release Kabir Singh was a huge hit too.

Vaishali Jain Written by: Vaishali Jain
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2022 16:40 IST
Shahid Kapoor films' posters
Image Source : TWITTER

Shahid Kapoor films' posters

Starting off as a background dancer for films like Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999), Shahid Kapoor gradually made his way to big feature films through music videos and ad films. He has indeed come a come way impressing the audiences and the critics with his versatility, range and intensity. Recently while promoting Jersey, father-son duo Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor were seen talking about each other. On one occasion, Kapur said that he's proud of his son's career path. He shared that when Shahid made his debut he was looked at as a charming good looking man, but over the years, especially with his recent films, he has made a name for himself as a good actor. Many would second the veteran actor's statement and nod with affirmation. In 2003 when Shahid made his acting debut, he was the 'chocolatey, romantic boy' every girl would want to date. It continued for a decade with movies like Chup Chup Ke (2006), Vivah (2006) and Jab We Met (2007) among others.

A change in perception began and things started to make a shift when Shahid chose Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey (2009). It was a role and an avatar that he hadn't opted for before. From there on, each of his films was different from the other. In the last decade, there was a potboiler comedy like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013), crime film Udta Punjab (2016) where he doubled up as a lisper and a stutter and eccentric dramas like Haider (2014) and Padmaavat (2018) where he played a troubled Kashmiri boy and a Rajput prince, respectively. They may or may not have worked at the ticket window but there're no doubts that he experimented with genres.

His last film Kabir Singh was much talked about for various reasons and enjoyed unprecedented success at the box office. Now, the actor is trying to make a mark with Jersey -- a film that tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son. In addition to Shahid, the film, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Mrunal Thakur.

As Jersey hits theaters, here's looking at Shahid Kapoor's transformation for his roles in the last 10 years through his movie posters. 

Teri Meri Kahaani

India Tv - Teri Meri Kahaani

Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHIDGERMANYFC

Teri Meri Kahaani poster

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

India Tv - Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Image Source : TWITTER/TIPSOFFICIAL

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Poster

R... Rajkumar

India Tv - R... Rajkumar

Image Source : TWITTER/RRTHEFILM

R... Rajkumar Poster

R... Rajkumar

India Tv - Haider

Image Source : TWITTER/NITIN_RIVALDO

Still from Haider

Shaandaar

India Tv - Shaandaar poster

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJIVSHAHID

Shaandaar poster

Udta Punjab

India Tv - Udta Punjab poster

Image Source : TWITTER/WORSHIPS_SHAHID

Udta Punjab poster

Rangoon

India Tv - Rangoon

Image Source : TWITTER/RANGOONFC

Rangoon poster

Padmaavat

India Tv - Padmaavat

Image Source : TWITTER/9XMHAQSE

Padmaavat poster

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

India Tv - Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Image Source : TWITTER/YUPPTV

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Kabir Singh

India Tv - Kabir Singh Poster

Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHID_ONLINE

Kabir Singh Poster

Jersey

India Tv - Jersey poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR

Jersey poster

Will Shahid Kapoor manage to impress fans with Jersey? Only time will tell!

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News