Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RJANMOL Amrita Rao compares 'putting a baby to sleep' to winning gold at Olympics

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol welcomed their first baby-- son Veer in November last year. The couple has been sharing many pictures and videos with their son and the internet has been going gaga over him. But now, Amrita took to her Instagram handle, to compared the task of putting a baby to sleep to that of winning an Olympic gold medal. However, the new mom seems to be dealing with the challenges to make her baby sleep.

Amrita took to her Instagram Stories and wrote "Putting a baby to sleep is like winning a gold at the Olympics."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA RAO Amrita took to her Instagram Stories and wrote "Putting a baby to sleep is like winning a gold at the Olympics."

Recently, RJ Anmol shared a heartfelt post in which Amrita was seen breastfeeding Veer. He said that being a mother is the toughest job and saluted every mother. He said, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say."

Speaking about how her life has changed post her baby, Amrita told TOI, "I am balancing Veer’s schedule with my work meetings. Now, days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes are shabbier, but being a hands-on mom is the only way to know your baby closely. I feel stronger, wiser, and proud that I took the challenge."

Meanwhile, the couple announced the pregnancy one month before the delivery. Alongside the photo, Amrita wrote, "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."