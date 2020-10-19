Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITARAO/ANUSHKA/ANITA Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, moms-to-be flaunt their baby bump in style

A lot of celebrities from both the Bollywood and the Television industry announced their pregnancies and ever since we have been getting glimpses of their growing baby bumps on social media. Sailing in the same boat are actresses Amrita Rao, Anita Hassanandani who recently announced the good news to their fans and also Anushka Sharma who is these days in Dubai to be with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The three ladies treated everyone with some fresh pictures on their Instagram handle in which they can be seen happily posing with their baby bump.

Taking to Insta, the Vivah actress wrote alongside her picture, "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

Speaking about Anushka, she on Monday took to the photo-sharing application and shared several candid shots wearing a nude pinafore jumpsuit. Basking in the Dubai sun, Anushka was seen looking delightful with her growing baby bump. Alongside she wrote, "Pocketful of sunshine." Surprisingly, within a few minutes of her uploading, her pictures got over six lakh likes.

Just yesterday, Virat shared a beautiful picture of the two which was clicked by Ab De Villiers.

Coming to Anita, she shared a video that shows how beautifully she is embracing her pregnancy. She wrote, "BabyBumpLove!"

What do you feel about their pics?

