Monday, October 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, moms-to-be flaunt their baby bump in style

Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, moms-to-be flaunt their baby bump in style

Actresses Amrita Rao and Anita Hassanandani recently announced the good news of their pregnancy to their fans while mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is in Dubai these days to be with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The three ladies treated everyone with some fresh pictures on their Instagram handle in which they can be seen happily posing with their baby bump.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 12:40 IST
Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, moms-to-be flaunt their baby bump in style
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITARAO/ANUSHKA/ANITA

Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, moms-to-be flaunt their baby bump in style

A lot of celebrities from both the Bollywood and the Television industry announced their pregnancies and ever since we have been getting glimpses of their growing baby bumps on social media. Sailing in the same boat are actresses Amrita Rao, Anita Hassanandani who recently announced the good news to their fans and also Anushka Sharma who is these days in Dubai to be with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The three ladies treated everyone with some fresh pictures on their Instagram handle in which they can be seen happily posing with their baby bump. 

Taking to Insta, the Vivah actress wrote alongside her picture, "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing." 

ALSO READ: Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's viral wedding card yet?

 

Speaking about Anushka, she on Monday took to the photo-sharing application and shared several candid shots wearing a nude pinafore jumpsuit. Basking in the Dubai sun, Anushka was seen looking delightful with her growing baby bump. Alongside she wrote, "Pocketful of sunshine." Surprisingly, within a few minutes of her uploading, her pictures got over six lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram

Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Just yesterday, Virat shared a beautiful picture of the two which was clicked by Ab De Villiers.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani feature with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi to promote Laxmmi Bomb

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Coming to Anita, she shared a video that shows how beautifully she is embracing her pregnancy. She wrote, "BabyBumpLove!"

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Indu Daasi aka Zarina Roshan Khan dies at 54

 

What do you feel about their pics?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X