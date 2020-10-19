Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRITIJHA/SHABIRAHLUWALIA Kumkum Bhagya: Indu Daasi aka Zarina Roshan Khan dies at 54

TV actress Zarina Roshan Khan who was these days seen playing the role of Indu Daasi or Indu Suri in the popular daily soap KumKum Bhagya is no more. As per TOI, she passed away due to cardiac arrest and was 54-years-old. Not just Ekta Kapoor's hit show, Zarina has been a part of various TV soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has worked in various films. After her shocking demise, the lead actors of the show Pragya and Abhi aka Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia took to their respective social media handles to bid final goodbye to the actress.

Taking to Instagram, both Shabir and Sriti shared beautiful pictures and videos with the late actress. While Sriti captioned it with a broken heart, Shabir wrote alongside, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera." Vin Rana aka Purab also shared a photo on his Instagram story and mourned her death.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anurag Sharma, who is also seen in the show, told TOI in an interview, "Yes, its true. The news is very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I have seen someone like her, she was a very person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the begining of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life.

I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddently this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace."

May her soul rest in peace.

