The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani feature with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi to promote Laxmmi Bomb

Ever since Laxmmi Bomb trailer release, the fans have been waiting for each and every update related to the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer. Just yesterday the makers of the horror-comedy flick released the first song 'Burj Khalifa' that received a lot of appreciation. And by night the cast featured on the popular The Kapil Sharma Show in order to promote their upcoming film. Surprisingly, it wasn't just Akki and Kiara as they were also joined by a special guest, who was none other than Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. For the unversed Laxmi is a human rights activist and works for transgender rights.

Akshay also shared a picture of the three of them together on Instagram in which they can be seen giving each other side hugs. He wrote alongside, "Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!"

Have a look:

This is not the first time that fans witnessed their interaction as after th trailer release, Tripathi appreciated the video and tweeted, "What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai."

Akshay retweeted and wrote, "This means a lot (heart emoji). Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another (folded hands) Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :)"

Meanwhile, the song was shared by Akshay yesterday alongside a caption reading, "BurjKhalifa : Laxmmi Bomb We just dropped the biggest dance track of the year. Get ready to get grooving. Watch #BurjKhalifa, song out now."

Speaking about the film, the Raghava Lawrence directorial happens to be the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Kanchana'.

