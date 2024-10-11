Amitabh Bachchan turns 82, here's how Bollywood celebs wished Big B on his special day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today, October 11, 2024. His fans and close friends from the film industry took to their respective social media handles to extend their warm greetings to the OG 'Don'. In an Instagram post, Kajol expressed gratitude to Big B for always inspiring her and others. ''Happy Birthday, Amitji! You've always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are!'' she wrote along with a black and white picture of the veteran actor.

Kajol's husband 'Singham' Ajay Devgn shared a short video in the Stories section wherein he is seen introducing Big B for a chat. In the video, he is saying, ''Or mere saath hai, the man who needs no introduction.'' To which, Big B says, ''Kya baat kar rahe ho yar? Please mere naam introduce kardo. Bhool gaye hai yar sab log.''

Actor Prabhas also shared a picture of himself with Big B from an event of Kalki 2898 AD. ''Happy Birthday Amitabh sir, It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead. Happy Happy Happy Birthday,'' he wrote in his post.

PeeCee shared a picture of herself with Amitabh Bachchan from an event and wrote, ''Happy birthday Mr Bachchan. Here's to celebrating you everyday. @amitabhbachchan''

Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul shared a separate post on his Instagram featuring a series of pictures from the time he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Along with the post, he wrote, ''Wishing a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads. Fan boy for life and you know it.''

