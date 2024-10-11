Bigg Boss 18: Aniruddhacharya Maharaj reveals real reason why he appeared on Grand Premiere episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aniruddhacharya appeared on the Grand Premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, popularly known as Pookie Baba, shocked everyone when he appeared on the Bigg Boss 18's Grand Premiere episode, even though he had previously criticised the reality show. The spiritual preacher had previously declared that he would decline any financial offer to appear on Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan. His followers were disappointed by his sudden arrival and felt that his choice to be involved with the show was a betrayal.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj apologised

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has apologised in public to his followers and explained his association with Bigg Boss. "I went there as a guest, not a candidate, and my only purpose for being there was to bless the eighteen contestants, who enter Bigg Boss House and have to stay there for three months but I am here with you delivering 'katha'.''

Watch the video:

In a viral video, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj is seen addressing the issue and saying, "This son of yours, this servant, asks for your forgiveness if my entry into Bigg Boss has offended any Sanatani. My intention was to promote Sanatan values, not to compete. Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga. I beg for forgiveness a million times, but know that I will speak about Sanatan values for as long as I live.''

He further said that did not enter Bigg Boss 18 to compete but had merely come as a guest to bless the candidates. "I didn't participate in Bigg Boss; as I had previously stated. I wasn't the main cast of the show I was only a guest.'' Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has already appeared on several TV shows in the past. He previously appeared on Laughter Chefs, which was well-received by the audience.

Also Read: Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Twitter Review: Who will win on opening day?