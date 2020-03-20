Amitabh Bachchan supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew: Be one, Be safe, Be in Precaution

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media advising his fans to take precautionary measures during coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, post PM Modi's announcement about Janta Curfew on March 22nd, from 7 am to 9 pm, the superstar also extended his support along with many other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others. PM Modi asked celebrities to promote the idea and Bollywood was quick to join in. Big B took to his Twitter to express his unity with the idea and urged his fans to come together in this time of crisis.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !"

T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..

BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

Big B has been keeping his fans updated about his thoughts through several tweets during self-quarantine period. The actor earlier took to Twitter to state that he feels he is the only resident of Mumbai currently since there are no people roaming around on teh roads of the busiest city. He also lauded teh citizens for coming together and praying for each other. He tweeted, "Never before in my lifetime of 78 years , did I hear the entire human race wish each one of us, with a concerned, common, universal, well meaning, endearing, greeting of 'BE SAFE' ! The Earth civilisation is indeed 'CIVILISED'"

T 3475 - Never before in my lifetime of 78 years , did I hear the entire human race wish each one of us, with a concerned, common, universal, well meaning, endearing, greeting of 'BE SAFE' !

The Earth civilisation is indeed 'CIVILISED' 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

Talking about PM Modi's Janta Curfew, it will be a trial run to check social isolation in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi appealed to citizens to step out into their balconies and doorsteps at 5 PM on Sunday to cheer for the medical personnel fighting against the virus.

Other Bollywood celebrities who supported PM Modi's Janta Curfew are-

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Thank You @narendramodi ji for such a reassuring speech. Let's all pledge to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March, express appreciation for 5 mins at 5 pm for all those who are working day & night for our safety. Stay home to stay safe & take all the necessary precautions! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 19, 2020

Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020

