Friday, March 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew: Be one, Be safe, Be in Precaution

Amitabh Bachchan supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew: Be one, Be safe, Be in Precaution

Post PM Modi's announcement about Janta Curfew on March 22nd, from 7 am to 9 pm, Amitabh Bachchan extended his support along with many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2020 7:10 IST
Amitabh Bachchan supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew: Be one, Be safe, Be in Precaution

Amitabh Bachchan supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew: Be one, Be safe, Be in Precaution

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media advising his fans to take precautionary measures during coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, post PM Modi's announcement about Janta Curfew on March 22nd, from 7 am to 9 pm, the superstar also extended his support along with many other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others. PM Modi asked celebrities to promote the idea and Bollywood was quick to join in. Big B took to his Twitter to express his unity with the idea and urged his fans to come together in this time of crisis.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !"

Fight Against Coronavirus

Big B has been keeping his fans updated about his thoughts through several tweets during self-quarantine period. The actor earlier took to Twitter to state that he feels he is the only resident of Mumbai currently since there are no people roaming around on teh roads of the busiest city. He also lauded teh citizens for coming together and praying for each other. He tweeted, "Never before in my lifetime of 78 years , did I hear the entire human race wish each one of us, with a concerned, common, universal, well meaning, endearing, greeting of 'BE SAFE' ! The Earth civilisation is indeed 'CIVILISED'"

Talking about PM Modi's Janta Curfew, it will be a trial run to check social isolation in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi appealed to citizens to step out into their balconies and doorsteps at 5 PM on Sunday to cheer for the medical personnel fighting against the virus.

Other Bollywood celebrities who supported PM Modi's Janta Curfew are-

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X