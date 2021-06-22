Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMITABHBACHCHAN Fashion or tailoring glitch? Story behind Big B's iconic knotted shirt look in 'Deewar' revealed

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a huge fan following not just because of his films but also for his social media activity. Every now and then, the actor treats his fans with his updates about his upcoming projects, throwback pictures, backstories from his films, and also poems of his father. Yet again, he did the same when he recalled Yash Chopra's film 'Deewar' after 46 years of its release. Not just the dialogues but also the actor's iconic look remains unforgettable. It comprises a knotted shirt that the 78-year-old star pulled off like a pro. But do you know there is a reason why the shirt was tied in that manner? In case you are unaware of this fact, here's the story behind the same shared by Big B himself in his latest anecdote.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a throwback picture from the film's scene, Big B wrote, "Those were the days my friend.. and the knotted shirt.. it has a story.. first day of shoot.. shot ready.. camera about to roll.. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees.. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor.. so tied it up in a knot and..."

Have a look at his post here:

This isn't the first time he has recalled the film as earlier in February he posted on Instagram and wrote, "Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting same place for MAYDAY... 42 years later... Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021...Been a while."

For those unversed, the film also featured Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh in crucial roles.

On the occasion of Father's Day, he shared a black and white photo with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and simply captioned it, "FATHER."

On the work front, Big B has a number of projects lined up including-- Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra,' Hindi remake of 'The Intern,' Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut film, 'Jhund' and Vikas Bahl’s 'Goodbye.'