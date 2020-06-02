Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan spreads positivity amid COVID-19 scare through father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem

In the times of COVID-19 suffering, when people are losing their loved ones and are scared, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is doing the best he can to cheer everyone up through his social media posts. He is one of the most active celebrities on the internet and keeps on sharing thought-provoking posts, throwback photos, and fun facts on both Instagram and Twitter. Sailing in the same boat on Tuesday, the 'Don' actor shared yet another amazing poetry penned down by his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It talks about how one should not get disappointed even in the worst situation and keep on trying and wait for the right time to come.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the verses, Big B wrote, "Yes the night is dark & deep, but when was it not permitted to light a small lamp ! When the dreamed home you built with affection & love, was drowned in destruction, when was it not permitted to pick up little bricks & stones to rebuild a small peaceful hut again ..... in the poetic uplifting words of my revered Babu ji, ..Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

The actor recently shared the lessons he learnt during the lockdown and wrote, "Iss lockdown ke kaal mein maine jitna sikha, samjha aur jaana hai utna main apne 78 varsho ke jeevan kaal mein ne seekh saka, na samajh saka aur na hi jaan saka. Iss sacchai ko vyakt karna, isi seekh, samajh aur janne ka parinam hai (which translates to I couldn't learn, understand or know as much in the last 78 years of my life as I have learned and understood during this lockdown period. Expressing this truth is the result of that learning and understanding)."

T 3547 - इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका !

इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ofacrb7PiK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the 'Don' actor was in news for arranging more than 10 buses to Uttar Pradesh to send migrant workers home. The buses left from Haji Ali Dargah, Mumbai.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo directed by Shoojit Sircar which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here:

