Amitabh Bachchan shares rare pic with Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra & other 60's legends

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular actors not just in Bollywood but also on social media. The actor who is quite active on various platforms treats fans now and then with throwback pictures from the shooting of his various films. On Saturday he relived the 60s memories by sharing a million-dollar picture featuring himself with legends- Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, and Jeetendra in a single frame. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B dug out a priceless monochrome picture from his younger days. The photo features all the legends having a conversation at a party. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Jeetendra .. Dharmendra .. Prem Chopra .. Shatrughan Sinha .. and moi .. aajkal aise jamghat bahut kam dekhne ko milte hain .."

The picture accumulated more than 2 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons for the legendary picture. "All Legends in one frame," one fan wrote. "Golden memories!" another wrote.

The 78-year-old star often shares throwback pictures. Recently he shared a picture from his film 'Bansi aur Birju' on the occasion of the film turning 49 years old on September 1. The film happens to be Big B and wife Jaya Bachchan's first project together.

In the black and white image which was shared on the photo-sharing application, the two actors can be seen hugging each other. Alongside he wrote in the caption, "… our first film together .. ‘Bansi aur Birju ‘ .. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago !!!"

Meanwhile, Sr Bachchan has been entertaining audiences with his hosting prowress in the popular quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

On the film's front, Big B was last seen in the film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, the actor has films like 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, sports drama 'Jhund,' 'Mayday,' and 'Intern' co-starring Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

-with ANI inputs