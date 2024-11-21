'One needs strong faith...,' Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic blog amid rumours

Follow us on Image Source : X Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic blog amid rumours

These days, only Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are being discussed everywhere in Bollywood corridors. If the news is to be believed, this couple is going to get divorced soon. At the same time, after the Bachchan family was missing from Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party, these rumours gained more air. Meanwhile, now Abhishek Bachchan's father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has broken his silence on this. Big B talked about this in his recent blog.

What did Big B write in his blog?

Seemingly Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce by sharing a cryptic blog. He shared this blog with his fans on Thursday afternoon i.e. November 21. 'To be different and to trust it in life, one needs strong faith, a lot of courage, honesty..' This post of Amitabh Bachchan is now once again in the discussion. On which the fans are also giving different reactions.

Big B said this about the family

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote in the blog that, 'I talk less about the family because I maintain my privacy. Rumours are just rumours. These are false rumours, which have not been confirmed.' Along with this, he also wrote that, what is being written and reported, should be confirmed first. People demand confirmation so that their business and profession can be trusted. I should not question their decision to be in the profession of their choice and I should appreciate their contribution to the society.'

Amitabh Bachchan expressed displeasure in the blog

Amitabh Bachchan expressed displeasure in this blog and wrote, 'You are writing what you like. But by putting this (?) mark in it, you are not only saying that this report is under question, but you also want the readers to believe it and you keep benefiting from it…’

It is significant to note that not just Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek's divorce rumours are doing rounds but also Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri's death rumours had also taken over social in the past few days.

