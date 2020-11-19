Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan revisits his Juhu days as he shares throwback picture

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves to keep his fans entertained with his amazing and interesting post on social media. Undoubtedly the 'Pink' is an avid social media user and keeps posting about his personal and professional life. Recently, going by his Instagram post it is evident that the Big B loves to cherish his old days and often shares his million dollar throwback pictures. One such photo from Juhu, he posted on Thursday.

Amitabh has shared a beautiful throwback picture while recalling his old Juhu days. In the click, he looks suave in a white blazer suit. The actor looks picture perfect as he poses alongside his white swanky car. Alongside the stunning shot, he wrote, “Once upon a time on the upper half of the beaches of Juhu.”

Amitabh, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, had his flooded with comments and likes in no time. Going through his comment section, a user wrote "You Look amazing Sir". While another said "Wow thats vintage."

"Real hero bachhan ji", "Legend," read a few comments

Earlier, Big B shared a black and white throwback photo of himself, posing in a shirt with 'flared' trousers . He captioned the picture as "... when it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well .. "

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.