Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan praises late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh's new song Yaadein

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh's new song Yaadein. The younger singer and composer has released the song with co-singer Raveena Mehta and is already winning the internet. Taking to Twitter, Big B shared the video and wrote, "Son follows in his Father’s footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love & remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything"

T 3501 - Son follows in his Father’s footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love & remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything @iamavitesh @raveenamehtaofficial @krossovergrouphttps://t.co/67rpjDcI99 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2020

Talking about the song, Raveena, a singer and songwriter who grew up in Belgium, UK and India, told TOI earlier, "As the world is faced with unprecedented circumstances in the battle of COVID-19, so many of us have been separated from our loved ones. We present 'Yaadein' with the hope that it can serve as a reminder that distance means nothing when someone means everything."

Amid the coronavirus crisis, actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping very active on social media and regularly sharing words of wisdom to keep teh fans entertained during quarantine. On Monday, he penned his feelings on humans and humanity. Big B shared a throwback image from his young days in which he seen talking to somebody over the phone. In another image he posted alongside the old black-and-white picture, the thespian is seen signalling a phone with his hands.

"Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic.. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown.. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another.. there is but one common refrain on every lip.. be safe, be protected," he captioned the image.

T 3500 - एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से .... आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! pic.twitter.com/sIDelCFnzq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage