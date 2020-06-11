Amitabh Bachchan mocks himself citing Shakespeare & Newton's example: Have done nothing of exceptional genius

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN_ Amitabh Bachchan mocks himself citing Shakespeare & Newton's example

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been in home quarantine with his family at Mumbai residence Jalsa. The actor is known to express his thoughts through his numbered tweets and blog. On Wednesday, he shared that Shakespeare and Newton came out with their best work and invention while they were stuck at home during epidemics but he has not done 'any exceptional genius'. The actor mocked himself and said that he hasn't been that productive during the lockdown.

He said, "Shakespeare wrote three of his most important plays during the Great Plague in the 1600’s .. in isolation .. what would now be termed the ‘lockdown’ .. and the theory of gravity was discovered by Newton during the epidemic of 1665. Genius dwells in the hearts of the locked in .. really? I have been in isolation for the past three months and nothing of any exceptional genius has even whizzed past the moi!!"

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively encouraging fans to follow rules of social distancing and maintain wearing masks to avoid the spread of coronavirus. However, he was disappointed when he saw a football match being played during these times. Expressing his sadness, he wrote about alternative ways to cheer a team during the times of social distancing.

he wrote, "Watching a professional Football game today gave immediate referrals to the days to come .. empty Stadiums .. no fans no people at all .. just the Coach and Manager bench , masked in the team colours , which I thought was terribly obvious cliche .. giving fist bumps on each success .. no embraces .. no such contact at all .. striker and goal scorer , a tepid response and the empty Stadium filled with cut outs of an audience .. next .. speakers around the facility having recorded versions of crowds cheers and boos."

He added, "We are changed .. we shall be changed .. we will be in alternate .. moods and modes .. and so ..vive la difference."

On the work front, Big B will be soon seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will release worldwide on Amazon Prime on June 12. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra scheduled for December release. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

