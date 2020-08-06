Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/ABHISHEK Amitabh Bachchan kicks coronavirus in latest post after son Abhishek shares his medical chart from hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is finally back home after recovering from the novel coronavirus however his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan is still fighting the battle. The 77-year-old actor keeps on sharing positive posts for his fans and yet again he did the same but this time it was for his son. As soon as Junior Bachchan shared a glimpse of his medical chart from the Nanavati hospital, his father was quick to respond to his post with a poem of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The lines spoke about how one should not bow down, step back, or get tired from the problems of their life. Not only this, along with the post he even shared an edited picture of himself and his son trying to kick the ball of coronavirus.

Abhishek's post was captioned, "Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe."

While the lines in Big B's post read,"धनुष उठा, प्रहार कर तू सबसे पहला वार कर अग्नि सी धधक–धधक हिरन सी सजग सजग सिंह सी दहाड़ कर शंख सी पुकार कर

रुके न तू, थके न तू झुके न तू, थमे न तू ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन."

He even shared a thought-provoking post. "The world is no more what it was in the times of quiet love... Everything is called Status nowadays... and it goes on the internet like a rule...After all, we are a democracy... there will never be a consensus...' ~ ef s, " said Big B along with a photo of himself.

After Big B's well being, Abhishek updated everyone about his health and wrote, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. The mother-daughter duo were discharged on July 27 while Amitabh returned home on August 2.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage