Amitabh Bachchan loses 5 kilos post hospitalisation

After getting discharged from the hospital, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lost five kilos of weight and says it is fantastic for him. Amitabh on his blog wrote: "They tell me there is a loss of weight for the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

"A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously. So..." he added.

Amitabh Bachchan loses 5 kilos post hospitalisation

The thespian has resumed shooting for "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). He wrote: ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens."

T 3526 -

सँवर सँवर के सँवार दिया है , चेहरे के हर अंग को

अब छोड़ भी दो यारों खेल KBC को शुरू करने दो ~अब pic.twitter.com/0wFQcYgQhJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2019

Big B was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on October 18. The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since October 15 (Tuesday). Sources had said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for check-up.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in the movies "Brahmastra", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Jhund".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News