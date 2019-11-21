Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan’s fans correct him on Twitter after he shares fake video

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans correct him on Twitter after he shares fake video

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was caught on the wrong foot after he praised a syncronised dance by a group of women.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2019 10:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s fans correct him on Twitter after he shares fake video
Image Source : TWITTER

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans correct him on Twitter after he shares fake video

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was caught on the wrong foot after he praised a syncronised dance by a group of women, which his fans pointed out was fake. After a video clipping of the women dancing in tandem, claimed to be shot in China, appeared, Amitabh posted on his Twitter handle @SrBachchan: "wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync..."

His fans were quick to point out his mistake. One wrote: "It's fake video sir..well edited thats all..". "I doubt...computer generated...old post..", remarked another. Replying to @SrBachchan, one user remarked: "Was watching Agneepath yesterday... Yeh duniya bahot bighdeli hai Gaitonde Saheb..". One user had posted a meme of Bollywood diva Rekha looking dazed. Another meme was of a child in slumber.

Replying to a fan, one Twitter user wrote: "Editing hai ma'am... It's not sync or talent. It's just one girl. Tik Tok is full of such videos. Stop spreading false news". In all, the comment garnered 931 retweets and 7.7K likes.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday also expressed his gratitude to his fans for playing an integral role in his long and often tumultuous life and career after he was felicitated at the opening ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFIR against Yash Raj Films for 'pocketing' Rs 100 cr royalties