Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan’s fans correct him on Twitter after he shares fake video

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was caught on the wrong foot after he praised a syncronised dance by a group of women, which his fans pointed out was fake. After a video clipping of the women dancing in tandem, claimed to be shot in China, appeared, Amitabh posted on his Twitter handle @SrBachchan: "wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync..."

wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync .. https://t.co/5OxltjyNZz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2019

His fans were quick to point out his mistake. One wrote: "It's fake video sir..well edited thats all..". "I doubt...computer generated...old post..", remarked another. Replying to @SrBachchan, one user remarked: "Was watching Agneepath yesterday... Yeh duniya bahot bighdeli hai Gaitonde Saheb..". One user had posted a meme of Bollywood diva Rekha looking dazed. Another meme was of a child in slumber.

Its fake video sir..well edited thats all.. — rolfe (@rolfe59) November 20, 2019

I doubt...computer generated...old post.. — samit kr sinha (@KrSamit) November 20, 2019

Editing hai ma'am... It's not sync or talent.

It's just a one girl.

Tik tok pe aisi videos bhari padhi hai 🙄 Stop spreading false news — Sandeepa ahuja 👧💕 (@AhujaSandeepa) November 20, 2019

For a second thought they are graphics co ordinated.. — Guruprakash Iyer (@Guruiyerv) November 20, 2019

Sir, with all due respect.. I think this a graphic effect. Everything is same, even the face. 🙏🙏 May be I am wrong, par aapse haarne mein bhi jeet meri hii hai 🙏🙏 — Rahul Bhardwaj🇮🇳 (@RAHUL007BH) November 21, 2019

Replying to a fan, one Twitter user wrote: "Editing hai ma'am... It's not sync or talent. It's just one girl. Tik Tok is full of such videos. Stop spreading false news". In all, the comment garnered 931 retweets and 7.7K likes.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday also expressed his gratitude to his fans for playing an integral role in his long and often tumultuous life and career after he was felicitated at the opening ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).