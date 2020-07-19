Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan filled with gratitude and thanks fans with folded hands

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai after testing coronavirus positive a few days back. Thanks to social media, he is staying in touch with his fans from all around the world who are praying for his safety and well-being. Not just him but Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also admitted to the hospital due to the virus. Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old veteran actor wrote a note of gratitude for his fans and well-wishers thanking them with folded hands for praying for him and his other family members.

Sharing a picture of himself, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya alongside, Big B wrote, ""We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks!"

In his latest blog post, Big B has shared a few lines by his father, the late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, and mentioned how all the time that he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions. "In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..now I get the time," he began the post.

".. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently .. .. but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated," he added.

त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव ; त्वमेव बंधुश च सखा त्वमेव ; त्वमेव विद्या द्रविनम त्वमेव , त्वमेव सर्वम मम देव देव pic.twitter.com/Qm8218tarr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

He previously thanked everyone who has been praying for speedy recovery, and showering well wishes. Expressing his gratitude to all well-wishers, Big B pointed out that individual responses are not possible due the restrictive protocols of the hospital. Big B wrote, "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."

The mother-daughter duo complained of fever and throat pain and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Now, their condition is stable and doctors have shifted them to the isolation ward in the same wing as Big B and Junior Bachchan. When admitted, Aishwarya had high fever and was suffering from a throat infection, while Aaradhya had mild fever. After undergoing treatment, Aishwarya's fever reduced, her throat infection is also better and the condition is stable.

