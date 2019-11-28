Amitabh Bachchan is thinking of retirement, says body is sending message

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Manali for the shooting of their next film Brahmastra. Soon after landing to the hill-station through a car, the actor shared his thoughts on his personal blog and wrote that his body is sending him a message that he should retire. He also shared his opinions on the simplicity and hospitality of the small-town locals whom he met during various stopovers.

Taking to his blog he wrote, "Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity.”

Further, he said, “another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements. I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message.”

A source close to Mumbai Mirror informed about the actor's presence in Manali and said, “Amitji is in Manali, for the next few days before he moves to another shoot in a foreign location in early December. The film’s antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, too, will be a part of this schedule, that requires some amount of prep before the camera rolls.”

The actor on the occasion of the 112th birth anniversary of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "T 3562 - The calendar for 2019 same for year 1907, the year of birth of Babuji .. Nov 27, 1907. 13 calendars from past years that match 2019 in days and dates .. 1901, 1907, 1918, 1929, 1935 (the year Madhushala was published )1946, 1957, 1963, 1974, 1985, 1991, 2002, 2013.”

T 3562 - The calendar for 2019 same for year 1907, the year of birth of Babuji .. Nov 27, 1907

13 calendars from past years that match 2019 in days and dates ..



1901, 1907, 1918, 1929, 1935 (the year Madhushala was published )1946, 1957, 1963, 1974, 1985, 1991, 2002, 2013 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2019

Even his son Abhishek shared a picture of his grandparents and wrote, “It would have been my Grandfather’s 112th birthday today....Still remembered, still missed."

