Amit Sadh tests Covid-19 positive, actor says ‘Will come back stronger’

Actor Amit Sadh has tested COVID-19positive, He took his verified social media account to share the same. Amit informed that he has home quarantined himself and is following all advice suggested by the doctors. A confident Amit said he'll come out of this stronger and better. The actor also urged everyone to be safe and take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from coronavirus.

Sharing an official statement on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all."

Amit Sadh recently announced the third season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. He shared a picture along with his co-actors from the show - Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Naveen Kasturia and the makers thereby quenched the audience's thirst for the much awaited series.

Amit had garnered great acclaim for his perfectly pitched performances in both parts of the series. The actor, who plays a cop, had impressed the critics and audience with his fine balancing act of the character's vulnerability and grit. The third season will carry the story forward from where the series's second part ended. Amit had a gala time working on the first and second seasons of the series and he is visibly excited about kickstarting the third instalment.

With the third season starting, it will be interesting to see what path his character traverses and how he would fight his demons. The actor is currently on a roll as he also received roaring applause from all quarters for his short film 'Ek Jhalak'.