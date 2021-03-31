Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEAMITSADH Amit Sadh: Every tunnel is a gateway to return supercharged

Actor Amit Sadh on Wednesday offered his interpretation of what "being in the tunnel" means. Amit advised that people should respect and appreciate the idea if their partners say they are in the tunnel.

"The idea of being in the tunnel is not abandonment. It's an act of equipping with the tool that helps one to be present, to heal, to introspect. So, the next time when your partner says they are in their tunnel, appreciate it -- nobody is readymade. Everyone, including you, are a work in progress! Every tunnel is a gateway to return supercharged," Amit shared in an Instagram post along with the hashtag #ThoughtOfTheDay.

Commenting on the actor's post, fans expressed their mind.

"The point is we have to be strong. Love you for sharing your amazing thought," commented a fan.

"Very true. It is applicable to not only partner's but everyone. We all need our space. As fans also we should give our stars the much needed space instead of constantly bothering for updates," expressed another fan.

On the work front, Amit recently featured in the web shows "Jeet Ki Zid", and "7 Kadam".