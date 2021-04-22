Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMANYATANVERMA Aman Verma's mother passes away, says 'Life comes around in a complete circle'

Bollywood and TV actor Aman Verma's mother passed away. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the sad news with his fans. Sharing a picture of his mother, he wrote, "Life comes around in a complete circle. With a heavy heart I let all of u know that my mother #kailashverma left for her heavenly abode. Please keep her in your prayers and wishes. All condolences on the cell via msgs and calls, looking at the present COVID19 situation. GOD BLESS"

The picture read, " With profound grief we regret to inform you the sad demise of our beloved mother Mrs. Kailash Verma as she left for her heavenly abode."

Aman Verma's mother was 79 years old. Several friends from the industry took to the actor's post to offer condolences. Vindu Dara Singh, Jaswir Kaur, Delnaz Irani, Shivani Gosain, Shweta Gulati and other expressed grief.

On the professional front, Aman was last seen in the film NRI Diary. The film was selected in 12 different national and international film festivals. The film got official entry in Cotton City International Film Festival, Kala Samruddhi International Film Festival, Hohe International Film Festival, Samskara International Film Festival, Shunya Online International Film Festival, Penzance International Film Festival, K Asif Chambal International Film Festival, Lakecity International Film Festival, Ayodhya Film Festival, Everest International Film Festival and World Film Fair Las Vegas.