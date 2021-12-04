Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's wedding on cards? Actor hints at getting married 'soon'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI, JASMIN BHASIN Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin

Seems like this is the wedding season for the entertainment industry. From Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha Paul to Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and from actress Shraddha Aarya to Vineet Kumar, these are only a few names who got hitched in the last month. Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding are also getting stronger and pre-wedding festivities for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have already begun. And now, seems like tell couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin may tie the 'soon'.

Aly and Jasmin, who confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss have been dating ever since the reality show concluded. The two are often seen spending time together and their fans are eagerly waiting for them to take the plunge. While the two haven't spoken about it, Aly's recent video has got fans wondering if they have decided to get hitched. Aly posted a video on his Instagram stories trying the app filter 'When will I get married. The actor got the result 'In a few days' and both Aly and Jasmin gave a loud laugh reading this. Sharing the video, the actor captioned it as 'soon' sending fans into a tizzy. However, Jasmin was quick to quash it. "Strop spreading rumours", she wrote re-sharing the video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin has brought a new house for herself. Aly shared the update with their fans by posting pictures on Instagram. " m so so sooo proud of you. Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this," he wrote.

For the unversed, the two became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. Aly had entered Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to his 'lady love' Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close.

"It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl's dream -- to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel -- feeling in love is a beautiful feeling," Jasmin had told IANS after her eviction.

She added: "Lets see how it goes once he comes out we will discuss it, because for us also it's very new. Both of us are also like, 'how do we sink this in?'. It feels great."

Does she see this feeling blossoming into something more? "I hope that it blossoms into something more beautiful and great things happen to me. I am hoping for that, and even Aly is. Let's see how things are once he is also out."

She added: "He has always had his life and I have led my life. We've been friends but this realisation is a very new feeling for us, so once he is out we'll explore it," she said.