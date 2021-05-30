Image Source : INSTA/ALLUSIRISH Allu Sirish on birthday plans: This year I felt the need to be low-key

It is Telugu actor Allu Sirish's birthday on Sunday, but the actor says he has never been into celebrating birthdays in a big way. This year especially, the actor feels the need to be low-key due to the tough times everyone is going through. "We are going through a pandemic this year and I don't think it is in the best interest to have a big celebration. What I am doing, though, is that I will be releasing the first look of my upcoming movie. It's been two years since I had a release and fans are looking forward to it," Sirish, who was last seen on big screen in the 2019 film "ABCD: American Born Desi Confused", told IANS.

He added: "I felt the time is not right and we should stay indoors for some more time, till most of us are vaccinated and the cases come down. I was never big into birthdays but this year I felt the need to be low-key."

He will mark his special day, of course, but only among close friends.

"In a private capacity, I am sending a few hampers from my side to some friends in the industry because we are unable to celebrate together, and I wanted to reach out to friends. Otherwise, no celebrations this year, no fans gathering, no events -- nothing," he says.

The actor has already released two pre-looks of his much talked-about next.

The film also stars Anu Emmanuel opposite Sirish and is directed by Rakesh Sasi. It is being presented by Sirish's father, producer Allu Aravind.