Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy celebrate 10th wedding anniversary at Taj Mahal| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy celebrates 10th wedding anniversary at Taj Mahal

Telugu star Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary at Taj Mahal. On the occasion, Arjun uploaded pictures from their trip on Saturday and wished his 'cutie' a happy wedding anniversary. In the photos, the couple can be seen posing together in front of the Taj Mahal. Arjun and Sneha got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. They have two children -- son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. After ringing the wedding anniversary celebrations at Taj Mahal, the couple has left for a romantic getaway in snow-clad Dehradun.

"Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come," he captioned the pictures. One of the pictures is a throwback from 2011, which happens to be from the couple's wedding festivities.

Take a look:

The actor posted a few more pictures to celebrate their togetherness on their special day. In the following post, Allu wrote, "Thank You Joe for an amazing surprise. Stunning Pictures . And thank you shivali & nithika for the moments . @storiesbyjosephradhik."

"10 years of a rollercoaster ride," the actor added.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in cinemas with the big-ticket film "Pushpa", directed by Sukumar. Allu's Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since its inception audience has been eagerly waiting for its release. Directed by Sukumar the film also features Rashmika Mandanna in a female lead role. The magnum opus being made on a massive budget of over Rs 100 crore will hit the theatres worldwide on August 13th, 2021.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest successes of his career. Pushpa is a rustic action forest-based thriller and will mark Arjun's maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film portrays a tale of red sandalwood smuggling.