Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise streams on Amazon: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor & others hail actor's performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Allu Arjun's Pushpa streams on Amazon: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor & others hail actor's performance

Allu Arjun starrer, Pan India film, Pushpa: The Rise, has recently been released on Amazon Prime Video. After Box Office success, the film has been receiving massive applause from Bollywood celebrities post its OTT release. They seem to be going gaga over the film and gushing over Allu Arjun's performance. Several stars including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media and expressed their love for the film.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity & coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture…@alluarjunonline for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing."

Janhvi Kapoor also took to her social media and called Allu Arjun, "The coolest man in the world."

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What stardom! What a performance!!!!!!"

Other celebs too shared their love for the actor and film both. Check it out here:

Sukumar directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. There's good news for the audiences who have been eagerly waiting for the film to release in Hindi as it will stream from January 14. With the terror of 3rd wave looming across, the audience can catch 'Pushpa' on Amazon Prime Video and enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.