Allu Arjun expresses gratitude to Telugu Film Producers Council, shares post on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun expresses gratitude to Telugu Film Producers Council

Allu Arjun made his fans and industry proud by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor award in history. Since then, praises have been pouring in from different quarters and the latest to join them is the Telugu Film Producers Council, which has shared an open letter congratulating him. The council wrote, "We are delighted to note that you have been selected for the Best Actor Award by the Government of India for the 69th National Film Awards for your phenomenal performance in Pushpa. Indeed it is a great honour to you and the Telugu film industry. In this connection, we on behalf of the Telugu Film Producers Council, congratulate you and wish you more achievement".

Allu Arjun took to social media to share the letter and wrote in the caption, "I thank the Telugu Film Producers Council for this appreciation letter. Humbled".Pushpa: The Rise also bagged the National Award for Best Music Direction, songs which went to Devi Sri Prasad. Many celebrated the success of the Pushpa.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with the sequel of Pushpa which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. Both films are directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun plays an underworld smuggler in the films. Other than Allu Arjun, the film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Latest Entertainment News