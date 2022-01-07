Follow us on Image Source : IG/REDCHILLIESSENT, SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma to Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi, 5 upcoming Bollywood pairs to watch out for

With the new year 2022, Bollywood is all set to serve the audience with some fresh and exciting content. Not just new films but the year will also witness some newer on-screen pairings in Bollywood. There's no denying the fact that Bollywood has always given us some of the iconic pairs whose chemistry remained etched in the memory of people. Some of these awe-inspiring pairs from the past who captured peoples hearts include Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha, Raj Kapoor-Nargis Dutt, Govinda-Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor among many others.

Let's take a look at 5 of the most exciting pairs that we will witness on screen in 2022:

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Red Chillies Entertainment's 'Darlings'. While the two have worked together in Gully Boy before, this will be the first time that they will be seen opposite each other and we cannot wait.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika and Siddhant are coming together for Shakun Batra's next which is titled 'Gehraiyaan'. We have all had a glimpse of the on-screen chemistry that these two actors share through the teaser and it's absolutely mind-blowing. The movie would be releasing on 25th January and we definitely can't keep calm.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas

Pan India Prabhas will be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon, as they fill in the shoes of iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita, in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'. This pairing has all the things going in its favour and it’s really going to be a divine experience to witness these two together on screen.

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez

The tremendous amount of energy these two actors have makes this film a sure shot firecracker. Must have been an adrenaline-filled ride, on the sets of Cirkus with Ranveer and Jacqueline together. These two will surely set the house on fire with their energies.

Disha Patani and Siddharth Malhotra

Disha and Siddharth, would be another interesting pair as they will set the screen on fire. They will be seen together for the action flick which is being produced by Dharma Productions.