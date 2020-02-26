Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt to star in Hindi Medium fame Saket Chaudhary’s next social drama?

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest Bollywood celebrities. The actress is already loaded with film projects and the latest reports suggest that she is gearing up to sign another one. Director Saket Chaudhary, who is known for Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium, is interested in roping in the Raazi actress for his next film which will also be a social drama. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Alia has already read the script and given her nod. She will soon sign eth otted line as well.

Quoting a source close to the development, the report stated that film is set in the Indian heartland. “Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly. Meanwhile, hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalize the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked. Saket has also begun initial recce for appropriate locations,” the source informs.

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will make Alia’s fourth collaboration with him. She has earlier collaborated with Sajid on films like Highway, 2 States and Kalank.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has her hands full with films. She will be soon seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will finally release on 4th December this year. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress also has father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page