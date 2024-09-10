Alia Bhatt to debut in Paris Fashion Week 2024, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to walk the ramp

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt to debut in Paris Fashion Week 2024

Alia Bhatt is in the news these days for various reasons. The actor is all set to rock the silver screen with her golden performance in the much-awaited film 'Jigra'. On the other hand, Alia is now going to make her debut at the upcoming 'Paris Fashion Week 2024'. After a stunning performance at the Met Gala in 2024, Alia will walk the runway at the iconic Place de l'Opera on September 24.

Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

According to reports, Alia Bhatt will make her debut at the 'Paris Fashion Week 2024'. She will walk the runway at the Place de l'Opera on September 24. Alia will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Leila Bekhti, Marie Bouchet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Groth, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult.

'Paris Fashion Week 2024' will celebrate women's empowerment and sisterhood. For the seventh time since 2017, Le Defile 'Walk Your Worth' will celebrate sisterhood and the synergy between cutting-edge beauty expertise and fashion. This year's runway theme, 'Walk Your Worth', will showcase the synergy between cutting-edge fashion and beauty and promote solidarity among women across the globe.

Here's what Alia said about her debut

Expressing her excitement for the event, Alia Bhatt said in a statement, "First times are always special and I am extremely honoured to walk for Le Defile with L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. It is a proud moment for me to be amongst such inspiring, powerful and confident women and I cannot wait to join them on this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment."

On the work front

Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra'. The film also stars Vedang Raina and will be released on October 11, 2024. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt has YRF's 'Alpha' in the pipeline, in which she will be seen with Sharvari Wagh. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

