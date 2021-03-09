Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT, RANBIR_KAPOOOOR Alia Bhatt shares wise words after beau Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID positive

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to her social media and shared some words of wisdom. Soon after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was tested positive for COVID19, the actress posted a quote on her Instagram story: "We grow through what we go through."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt shares wise words after beau Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID positive

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her son's health update. Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions." Reportedly, he is on medication and living in quarantine at home.

Soon after the news of Ranbir's COVID diagnosis, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also tested positive. The director was shooting for Alia Bhatt lead Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. Reportedly, the filmmaker and the crew of the film have gone under home quarantine. While an official confirmation about the same is awaited, as per reports, the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi is put on hold.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the title role. This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The film is Bhansali's 10th directorial and is set to release on July 30. The story revolves on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.