Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt shares her life through selfies on Instagram. Seen yet?

Alia Bhatt, fresh from her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, shared her life through four selfies where she posted her pictures from the first four months of 2022. Sharing instances from her life occasionally, Alia often leaves her fans in awe of her beauty with the pictures she shares on her Instagram handle. Similarly, Alia has taken the Internet by storm when she posted four pictures that give us a glimpse of the actor at different times from January to April.

In the first selfie, the actor is seen basking in the sun. The second one shows a delighted Alia upon receiving a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan praising her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Her third photo is a cute selfie from the sets of Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, with her hair covered in yellow petals. Meanwhile, in her last photo, the actress enjoyed is seen spending some quality time in the pool.

Meanwhile, the newly-wed couple Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

Besides, Alia is also working on the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' directed by Karan Johar, which also stars Ranveer Singh.