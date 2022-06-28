Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy: Mahesh Bhatt prepares to make his 'grand debut' as grandfather

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took everybody by surprise as they announced their pregnancy. The Bollywood star couple shared the news via Instagram. Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor will soon welcome their first child. She posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Kapoor. "Our baby...coming soon," the "Gangubai Kathiawadi" star captioned the photo.

The couple's family showered them with love and blessings post the announcement. Veteran filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt couldn't hide his joy over the announcement by his daughter Alia Bhatt of the impending arrival of a grandchild. After Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness at becoming a grandfather and spoke about how he is preparing for the role of a grandfather as life turns a new leaf.

Bhatt told 'ETimes': "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' increase." He added that the role of a grandfather will be the most important one for him till date and he can't just wait for his "grand debut".

"And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut," the filmmaker further said.

Apart from him, veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan as well as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too showered love on soon-to-be parents.

Neetu Kapoor, who was filming for a reality show here on Monday, was congratulated by the paparazzi present on the set, to which she replied with a big smile and "Thank you".

"My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much," Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote on Instagram Stories alongside the couple's photograph.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared her daughter's post on her Instagram Stories, calling it the "best news ever". "Our cup runneth over," she wrote.

Alia and Ranbir, who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming mythological fantasy adventure film 'Brahmastra' tied the nuptial knot earlier this year in April at the couple's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, while Alia has 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir up for release in September, Ranbir also has the YRF production 'Shamshera' on the horizon where he will share the screen with Sanjay Dutt, the subject of his 2018 biopic 'Sanju'.