Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor fans blast at KRK for his derogatory 'baby within 7 months of marriage' tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans blast at KRK

While the whole nation is welcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl with warm wishes, how can the self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK miss the chance to take a jibe at the couple? Though he congratulated them, his tweet did not fit well with Ranbir and Alia's fans. Netizens slammed KRK and called his tweet 'trash' and 'disgusting'.

KRK tweeted, “Congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months.” To this fans reacted and commented, “They really don't need congratulation and wishes from people like you. And yes, they are proud, your parents can't even relate. Disgusting people,” tweeted a fan in response to KRK’s tweet. A Twitter user said, “It's sad seeing people commenting like this! That baby was just born and is getting this amount of hate. People really don’t have anything to do, all they can do is just talk s*** about other people's personal matters. I mean go get a life...”. Another tweet read, “Ever heard of ‘consensual sex’? Couples do it and it's pretty normal, regardless of age. Both are adults, who took the decision of their own lives. What's your problem?”

After getting slammed by the fans, KRK tried to divert his tweet in a different way by defending himself as he spoke about children being born ‘prematurely’. KRK tweeted on Monday, “I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It’s normal”.

On Sunday, soon after welcoming her and Ranbir’s daughter, Alia took to Instagram to share their big news. Alia's baby announcement post read, "And in the best news of our lives – Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!!" Alia and Ranbir are both wildlife lovers, and the baby announcement portrayed the new family as a pack of lions.

Also Read: Fans regret boycotting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra after watching it on OTT

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's little princess resembles dad? Neetu Kapoor reveals | Viral Video

Latest Entertainment News