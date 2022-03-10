Alia Bhatt enjoys dinner date with Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate Gangubai Kathiawadi success, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Mumbai

Highlights Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped post their dinner date in Mumbai recently

Alia's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to woo the audience

The couple will be sharing the screen space in Brahmastra- Part I, releasing on September 9

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie has entered its second week and the box office collections have proved that it is a hit, adding another feather to Alia's hat. For a pandemic release, it is well on its way to the Rs 100 crore club and will become the third Bollywood film to do so after Sooryavanshi and 83. As the movie continues to be the first choice for the viewers, Alia stepped out with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for a dinner date in Mumbai to celebrate.

The couple dined at the popular Mumbai restaurant Mizu. The joint is a hot favourite among celebrities. Alia sported an all-white look. She wore a ganji with trousers. Ranbir complemented her in a printed black shirt and white denim. The latest couple spotting is truly a sight for the sore eyes.

Fans of the couple are loving their pictures together. One of the netizens called them the "hottest couple" and another one jokingly said, "Ranbir is extra affectionate after Gangu (sic)."

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Brahmastra-Part I. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is set to release on September 9. As per Variety, the movie is set in contemporary India, where a secret society called the Brahmansh have guarded ‘Astras’ (divine weapons) created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful among these, the Brahmastra, is now waking up and it threatens to destroy the universe.

Based on Indian mythology, the story is constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia). Their lives are changed forever when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet — the power of fire. The film recounts Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.