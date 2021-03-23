Image Source : IG/ALIA BHATT, KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute birthday wishes to Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni's daughter Samara Sahni turned a year older on Tuesday Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt poured in their cute wishes for the birthday girl.

Alia Bhatt is often seen hanging out with Ranbir Kapoor and his family including Samara who is his niece. Alia on her 10th birthday took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of Samara with a cute caption. The actress wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie." She added a couple of heart and kiss emojis and she wrote: "Sam's a big girl now."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute birthday wishes to Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara

Kareena Kapoor Khan also made sure to wish niece Samara on her birthday. Kareena also took to her Instagram story and shared an amazing picture of the birthday girl. Bebo captioned the image as, "Happy Birthday Samara."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute birthday wishes to Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also wished her granddaughter as she penned an emotional note for her. Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday my precious doll. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute birthday wishes to Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara

Samara's mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a post on her Instagram for the birthday girl and wrote: "To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl - You have grown up so fine and you make me proud every day! I love you my Sam. May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess."