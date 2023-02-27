Alia Bhatt's full energy dance to RRR song Naatu Naatu leaves fans amazed; say 'she just had a baby'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt's full energy dance to RRR song Naatu Naatu

Alia Bhatt has proved to be synonymous with the 'Best Actress' tag. She has been garnering love and praise from all corners for her films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. In her career, Alia Bhatt has starrer in a variety of films and proved her versatility. Now just her acting, but the diva sets the stage on fire when she arrived to perform. Recently, at an awards show, Alia Bhatt danced her heart out to the film RRR's song Naatu Naatu and left the fans amazed. Her high energy and vibrancy forced netizens to point out that Ali Bhatt had a baby just four months ago.

Alia Bhatt's videos have gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen shaking a leg on the Naatu Naatu song with Zee Cine Stars Awards hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Dressed in a white saree with a red bindi and red rose in her hair bun, the actress gives Gangubai vibes and grooves to the RRR song. The original song featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Check out the videos here-

Fans reacted to Alia Bhatt's dance video. One user said, "this woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her ??? there is no one in comparison of Alia Bhatt truly the greatest" another tweeted, "when Gangubai performs on Naatu Naatu from RRR FIRE" Other than Naatu Naatu, Alia Bhatt also performed on the high best song 'Dholida' from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out the original song here-

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was in the news recently after she called out paps for clicking her pictures in the privacy of her home without her consent. Alia took to Instagram, where she stated and called out the publication for posting pictures of her without and tagged the Mumbai Police.

On the other hand, the RRR song Naatu Naatu and its composer MM Keeravani have been making India proud and bagging many international accolades. After Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, the RRR team bagged 4 big honours at HCA Awards.

