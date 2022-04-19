Alia Bhatt looks like a breath of fresh air as she makes FIRST public appearance as Mrs. Kapoor | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt FIRST public appearance

Highlights Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14

Alia kept her look simple as she stepped out for the first time post wedding

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt tied the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony. She made her first public appearance on Tuesday (April 19) as Mrs. Kapoor. The actress was snapped at Mumbai's Kalina airport as she was heading outside the city. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pink suit. She paired it with silver heels and carried a Christian Dior tote bag. The actress flaunted her wedding Mehendi as she waved at the paparazzi. But what caught everyone's attention was Alia's huge diamond ring.

Take a look;

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt's FIRST public appearance

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt's FIRST public appearance

Alia was all smiles as she greeted the media and posed for the cameras. Netizens are in awe of Alia's simplicity. They lauded her for not going over the top with her look.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt's FIRST public appearance

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt FIRST public appearance

Meanwhile, the huge wall at Mumbai's Bandra is being painted with Alia Bhatt's picture on it. It is said that it will be completed by today.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt's wall art in Bandra

A few days ago, newlywed Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped at T-Series' office. Several clips and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which shutterbugs can be seen clicking Ranbir while he steps out of his car. Dressed in blue plaid shirt and beige pants, Ranbir greeted the media and even acknowledged their wishes.

When one of the photographers wished Ranbir 'shaadi mubarak', the 'Barfi' star flashed a thumbs-up sign but did not say anything and went straight inside a building.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor at T-series studio

The wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were a close-knit affair with only 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding.