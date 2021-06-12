Alia Bhatt enjoys lunch date with sister Shaheen Bhatt, and BFFs Anushka Ranjan and others [PICS]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKARANJAN Alia Bhatt enjoys brunch with friends

As Maharashtra begins to unlock, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stepped out in the Mumbai Rains to get together with her friends over a lunch date. The actress was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and met with her friends Anushka Ranjan, Meghna Goyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Usaamah Siddiqui. In the pictures, Alia and her friends can be seen sharing laughter while getting clicked. Their candid pictures have impressed the netizens.

For the lunch date, Alia Bhatt opted for a baby pink sweatshirt and black biker shorts with sneakers. She complimented her look with hoop earrings and her hair was tied in a ponytail. While Shaheen Bhatt kept it casual, Anushka and Akansha Ranjan glowed in floral dresses. Meghna opted for a black one-shoulder top and denim.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Happy souls," while Meghna said, "missed these faces + @akansharanjankapoor." Reacting to the post, Akansha commented, "So you wasted a lot of all our time with those meangingless words."

Check out the pictures here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/USAAMAHSIDDIQUE Alia Bhatt enjoys brunch with friends

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/USAAMAHSIDDIQUE Alia Bhatt enjoys brunch with friends

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKARANJAN Alia Bhatt enjoys brunch with friends

On the work front, The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's adventure "Brahmastra", "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

She is all set to turn producer, too, with "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama that features herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.